Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.70

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and traded as high as $46.33. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 50,384 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,584.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 56.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

