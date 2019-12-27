Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.51

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and traded as high as $37.85. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 252,366 shares changing hands.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

