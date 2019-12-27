OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.87

OPG Power Ventures Plc. (LON:OPG)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $16.88. OPG Power Ventures shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 16,886 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.60.

Get OPG Power Ventures alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal power and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.