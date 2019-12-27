Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $5.10. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 226,700 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on SES. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.88 million and a P/E ratio of 70.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

