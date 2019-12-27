AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.19. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 40,900 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.