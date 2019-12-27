Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.35

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.35 and traded as high as $65.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $65.47, with a volume of 53,904 shares trading hands.

ENTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.95 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.