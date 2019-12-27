S & U (LON:SUS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,092.40

S & U PLC (LON:SUS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,092.40 and traded as high as $2,115.60. S & U shares last traded at $2,110.00, with a volume of 350 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUS shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of S & U in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of S & U in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 39.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.45 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,092.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,171.01.

In other news, insider Christopher Redford sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,110 ($27.76), for a total transaction of £6,330 ($8,326.76).

S&U plc provides consumer credit, motor finance, and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

