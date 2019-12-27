BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.98

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and traded as high as $13.06. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 24,843 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the third quarter worth $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 16.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,212 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 83.8% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 7.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

