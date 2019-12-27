ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.19

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

ADF Group, Inc. (TSE:DRX) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and traded as high as $1.33. ADF Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 89,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ADF Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About ADF Group (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brookfield Renewable Partners Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.70
Brookfield Renewable Partners Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.70
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.51
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.51
OPG Power Ventures Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.87
OPG Power Ventures Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.87
Secure Energy Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49
Secure Energy Services Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.49
AKITA Drilling Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08
AKITA Drilling Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.35
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.35


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report