BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.99

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $13.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 108,438 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 99.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.