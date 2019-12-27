Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.19 and traded as low as $15.10. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 30,027 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUHJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops, sells, and rents real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company primarily develops and sells properties, including residential estates, industrial buildings, offices, and shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, its land bank comprised 64.5 million square feet of gross floor area, primarily consists of 50.7 million square feet of properties under development and rest properties for rental purpose.

