Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.59

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $221.59 and traded as low as $210.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $215.00, with a volume of 348,852 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 392 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 366 ($4.81) target price (down previously from GBX 381 ($5.01)) on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $478.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 209.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

