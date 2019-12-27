Short Interest in Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) Drops By 15.8%

Riverview Financial Co. (NASDAQ:RIVE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Riverview Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 317,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Riverview Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVE stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Riverview Financial has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

