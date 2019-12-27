Short Interest in Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) Declines By 16.2%

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatronics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.60% of Dynatronics worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.21 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Dynatronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

