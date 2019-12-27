Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Update

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 738,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have commented on ODFL. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.46.

ODFL stock opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.51. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In related news, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $4,275,590.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,776.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 196.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $5,326,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

