CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.