Short Interest in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Decreases By 15.9%

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the November 28th total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
BLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Shares of BLDR stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
