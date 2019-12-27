Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) Short Interest Update

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MARK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Remark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.91.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Remark will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Remark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

