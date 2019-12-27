Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

PZN stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $37.07 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pzena Investment Management by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.