Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 884,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at $37,478,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $456,106.40. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,287. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 229.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. Dover has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

