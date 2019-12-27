Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 target price on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

EMN opened at $78.86 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

