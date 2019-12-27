Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th (ACBI, ATLO, BSRR, BUSE, CATS, CECE, CFFN, CVBF, DCAR, DGICA)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 27th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

