Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th (ACBI, ATLO, BSRR, BUSE, CATS, CECE, CFFN, CVBF, DCAR, DGICA)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, December 27th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th
Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December, 27th
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RIB Software
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for RIB Software
BidaskClub Lowers Descartes Systems Group to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Descartes Systems Group to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial to Hold
Guaranty Bancshares Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Guaranty Bancshares Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
First Busey Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub
First Busey Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report