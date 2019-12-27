BidaskClub Lowers Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) to Hold

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Haywood Securities set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

Get Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.33 and a beta of 0.69. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $323,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.