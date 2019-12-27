BidaskClub Lowers CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Hold

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 13,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,644.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.