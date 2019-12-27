Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

GNTY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

