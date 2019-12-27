Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
GNTY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.06.
In other Guaranty Bancshares news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.03% of the company’s stock.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
