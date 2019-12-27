First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of BUSE opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 419,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,228,000 after buying an additional 248,613 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in First Busey by 28.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,092,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after acquiring an additional 241,747 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 415.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the period. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

