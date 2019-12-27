BidaskClub Downgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Sell

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CECE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 267.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 111,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,253,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

