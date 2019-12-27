First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FMBH. ValuEngine raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FMBH stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 million. Equities analysts expect that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,598 shares of company stock worth $1,673,374 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after acquiring an additional 92,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 35,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

