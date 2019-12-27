GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average is $137.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.16. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

