IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
IESC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. IES has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $549.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.58.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
