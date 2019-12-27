IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IESC stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.04. IES has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $549.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.58.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $293.60 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in IES by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in IES by 27.6% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 93,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

