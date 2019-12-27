Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $256.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.58. Ames National has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ames National by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

