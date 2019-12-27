International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.75. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 459.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

