Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$75,274.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$75,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,594,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,495,519.28.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,875.00.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.02. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.45 and a twelve month high of C$22.62.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOU. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

