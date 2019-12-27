Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$72,038.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$72,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,304.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.70. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.2303378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.