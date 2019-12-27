Insider Selling: Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Senior Officer Sells C$148,500.00 in Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Bradley Allen Thrall sold 50,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,238 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,766.86.

Bradley Allen Thrall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 28,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$74,200.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Bradley Allen Thrall sold 47,000 shares of Alexco Resource stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total transaction of C$128,310.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 million and a P/E ratio of -79.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.91. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.83.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.