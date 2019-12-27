Insider Selling: BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) Director Sells C$84,800.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.58. BlackBerry Ltd has a twelve month low of C$6.48 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -76.79.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$344.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

