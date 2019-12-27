Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 137.4% from the November 28th total of 32,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Axcella Health news, Director David R. Epstein bought 14,000 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at $185,640.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Axcella Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXLA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

