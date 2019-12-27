Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Update

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the November 28th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:LITB opened at $0.93 on Friday. Lightinthebox has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lightinthebox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

