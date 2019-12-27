Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) Short Interest Update

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the November 28th total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gemphire Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gemphire Therapeutics worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gemphire Therapeutics stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Gemphire Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $0.53.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

