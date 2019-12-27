Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Sets New 1-Year High at $769.00

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 769 ($10.12) and last traded at GBX 756.90 ($9.96), with a volume of 20770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755.50 ($9.94).

PHNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 657 ($8.64) to GBX 662 ($8.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 730.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 700.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

