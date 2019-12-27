Helical (LON:HLCL) Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 478 ($6.29) and last traded at GBX 473.50 ($6.23), with a volume of 16 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 473 ($6.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on HLCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Helical to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 433.20 ($5.70).

The firm has a market cap of $568.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 426.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In other Helical news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

