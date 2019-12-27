Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 873.35 ($11.49) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.38), with a volume of 17152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.90.

In other news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total value of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96). Also, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,519.86).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

