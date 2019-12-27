Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35

Shares of Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 873.35 ($11.49) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.38), with a volume of 17152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.18).
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFRD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price target on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 758.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 671.90.
Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)
Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.
Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.