Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.44

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.44 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 82.20 ($1.08), with a volume of 209461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.09).

BREE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.12) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Davy Research upgraded shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.67 ($1.05).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 69.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.