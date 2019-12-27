Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $280.36

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $280.36 and traded as low as $266.33. Avation shares last traded at $269.50, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on shares of Avation in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $170.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 271.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Avation’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Avation Company Profile (LON:AVAP)

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2018, the company managed a fleet of 38 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axcella Health Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Axcella Health Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR Short Interest Update
Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR Short Interest Update
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Phoenix Group Sets New 1-Year High at $769.00
Phoenix Group Sets New 1-Year High at $769.00
Helical Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00
Helical Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00
Galliford Try Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35
Galliford Try Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report