Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,960.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and last traded at GBX 2,948 ($38.78), with a volume of 7810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,934 ($38.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,756.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,557.69.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

