Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,960.00

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,960 ($38.94) and last traded at GBX 2,948 ($38.78), with a volume of 7810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,934 ($38.60).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,756.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,557.69.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Axcella Health Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Axcella Health Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR Short Interest Update
Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR Short Interest Update
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Update
Phoenix Group Sets New 1-Year High at $769.00
Phoenix Group Sets New 1-Year High at $769.00
Helical Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00
Helical Sets New 52-Week High at $478.00
Galliford Try Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35
Galliford Try Hits New 52-Week High at $873.35


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report