Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.25

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Sound Energy PLC (LON:SOU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.25 and traded as low as $1.92. Sound Energy shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 1,860,331 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)

Sound Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas assets. The company holds 47.5% interest in the Tendrara license covering an area of 9,336 square kilometers; Anoual license, which covers an area of 8,873 square kilometers; and Matarka license that covers an area of 5,223 square kilometers located in Eastern Morocco.

