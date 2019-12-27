Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.26

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 278.26 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 278.26 ($3.66), with a volume of 20582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.84 ($3.54).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 263.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 259.97. The company has a market capitalization of $792.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 5.15 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.10. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.45%.

In other Fidelity Special Values news, insider Claire Boyle bought 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £19,859.56 ($26,124.13).

About Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV)

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

