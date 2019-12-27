Canfor (TSE:CFP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.64 and traded as low as $12.28. Canfor shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 214,300 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Canfor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised Canfor from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canfor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Canfor Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

