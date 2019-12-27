Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.54. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,076,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Iamgold Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

