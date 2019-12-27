Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $650.00

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.58), with a volume of 6305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 615.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 587.49. The company has a market capitalization of $772.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.33.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

